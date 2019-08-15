Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Comparing side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group Ltd. 236 1.30 N/A 5.87 42.00 Palomar Holdings Inc. 24 13.45 N/A 0.22 128.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Everest Re Group Ltd. and Palomar Holdings Inc. Palomar Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Everest Re Group Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Everest Re Group Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Palomar Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Everest Re Group Ltd. and Palomar Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 3 0 2.00 Palomar Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Everest Re Group Ltd.’s downside potential is -0.13% at a $246.25 average price target. Competitively Palomar Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 17.34%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Palomar Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.2% of Palomar Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Everest Re Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Palomar Holdings Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26% Palomar Holdings Inc. 5.45% 20.23% 43.25% 0% 0% 50.87%

For the past year Everest Re Group Ltd. was less bullish than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Summary

Palomar Holdings Inc. beats Everest Re Group Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.