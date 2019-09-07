Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) Comparing side by side

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group Ltd. 239 1.24 N/A 5.87 42.00 FedNat Holding Company 15 0.40 N/A 0.27 45.58

Table 1 demonstrates Everest Re Group Ltd. and FedNat Holding Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FedNat Holding Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Everest Re Group Ltd. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Everest Re Group Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) and FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% FedNat Holding Company 0.00% 1.7% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Everest Re Group Ltd. is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.25 beta. In other hand, FedNat Holding Company has beta of 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Everest Re Group Ltd. and FedNat Holding Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 FedNat Holding Company 0 0 1 3.00

Everest Re Group Ltd.’s consensus price target is $249.67, while its potential upside is 0.27%. On the other hand, FedNat Holding Company’s potential upside is 90.17% and its consensus price target is $24. Based on the results delivered earlier, FedNat Holding Company is looking more favorable than Everest Re Group Ltd., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Everest Re Group Ltd. and FedNat Holding Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 70.2%. 1.5% are Everest Re Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% are FedNat Holding Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26% FedNat Holding Company 0.08% -11.36% -23.28% -31.56% -46.23% -37.3%

For the past year Everest Re Group Ltd. had bullish trend while FedNat Holding Company had bearish trend.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.