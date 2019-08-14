Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) and American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) and American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group Ltd. 236 1.30 N/A 5.87 42.00 American National Insurance Company 125 0.82 N/A 14.81 8.17

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Everest Re Group Ltd. and American National Insurance Company. American National Insurance Company seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Everest Re Group Ltd. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Everest Re Group Ltd. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Everest Re Group Ltd. and American National Insurance Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Everest Re Group Ltd. has a beta of 0.25 and its 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500. American National Insurance Company’s 0.69 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Everest Re Group Ltd. and American National Insurance Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 3 0 2.00 American National Insurance Company 0 0 0 0.00

Everest Re Group Ltd.’s consensus price target is $246.25, while its potential downside is -0.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Everest Re Group Ltd. and American National Insurance Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 64.9%. Insiders owned 1.5% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares. Competitively, American National Insurance Company has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26% American National Insurance Company -1.95% 1.95% 6.92% -11.79% -5.44% -4.89%

For the past year Everest Re Group Ltd. has 13.26% stronger performance while American National Insurance Company has -4.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Everest Re Group Ltd. beats American National Insurance Company on 7 of the 10 factors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.