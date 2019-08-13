Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group Ltd. 236 1.32 N/A 5.87 42.00 American Financial Group Inc. 100 1.22 N/A 7.87 13.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. American Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everest Re Group Ltd. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Everest Re Group Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than American Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Everest Re Group Ltd. is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.25. Competitively, American Financial Group Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Everest Re Group Ltd. and American Financial Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 4 0 2.00 American Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Everest Re Group Ltd. has an average target price of $243, and a -2.82% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Everest Re Group Ltd. and American Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 67.2% respectively. 1.5% are Everest Re Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, American Financial Group Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26% American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81%

For the past year Everest Re Group Ltd. was less bullish than American Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Everest Re Group Ltd. beats American Financial Group Inc.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.