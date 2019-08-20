Everence Capital Management Trimmed Position in Vf Ord (VFC) as Stock Price Declined; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shares Rose, Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vf Ord (VFC) by 54.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 5,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 4,295 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, down from 9,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vf Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $79.86. About 798,719 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 22,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 381,207 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 358,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 3.32 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 25/04/2018 – Blackstone CCGT term loan upsized; reverse-flexed; 21/05/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties to Be Acquired by Blackstone for $33.50 Per Shr in $4.8 B Transaction; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE SAYS GENDER MEAN HOURLY PAY GAP IN 2017 IS 30%; 08/05/2018 – Blackstone Bets Big on Spanish Hotels; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone sells out of Hilton Worldwide; 05/04/2018 – The majority of institutional investors including longtime partner Blackstone Group are leaving the hedge fund, according to a person familiar with the situation; 26/03/2018 – ASGARD PARTNERS HIRES TINA PHAM FROM BLACKSTONE; 18/04/2018 – Blackstone’s Japan move highlights governance fight; 04/04/2018 – BX SEES PROGRAM WITH $40B CAPITAL VEHICLE EQUITY COMMITMENTS; 08/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone working on $10 bln joint bid for BHP’s U.S. shale assets -Sky News

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 17,469 shares. Moreover, Iat Reinsurance Ltd has 0.59% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Sadoff Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.98% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 326,834 shares. Citigroup invested 0.03% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Sterneck Mgmt Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 6,475 shares. Ruggie Group Incorporated reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 53,155 were accumulated by Natl Ins Com Tx. 1832 Asset Mngmt L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Synovus Finance Corp reported 10,100 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Llc owns 33,331 shares. Holderness Investments Communication holds 33,744 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Company Delaware invested 0.22% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Barr E S & invested in 3.19% or 879,828 shares. First Personal Fincl Services has 0.09% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 8,070 shares.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 123,714 shares to 153,897 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,497 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: A Trio of Buys; Tech Ramps Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Blackstone Hires Limin Wang as a Managing Director in Quantitative Research – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ACB, BYND, MU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Cl A Ord by 1,262 shares to 5,497 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Ord (NYSE:OXY) by 14,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Ord (NYSE:EFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 931 shares. Nomura Asset Com owns 81,637 shares. Fin Counselors Inc accumulated 57,449 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 2.29M shares. 61,573 were accumulated by Norinchukin Bancorp The. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.38% stake. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Parkside Retail Bank Tru invested in 532 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 11,027 shares. Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fragasso Grp Inc has 2,726 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm owns 12,434 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc owns 266 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 19,333 are owned by Glenmede Na. Telos Mgmt holds 31,111 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio.