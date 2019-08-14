Everence Capital Management Trimmed Its Ww Grainger Ord (GWW) Position; Chemed (CHE) Shorts Lowered By 1.71%

Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) had a decrease of 1.71% in short interest. CHE’s SI was 178,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.71% from 181,200 shares previously. With 101,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE)’s short sellers to cover CHE’s short positions. The SI to Chemed Corp’s float is 1.15%. The stock decreased 0.93% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $424.45. About 28,143 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased Ww Grainger Ord (GWW) stake by 55.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 1,077 shares as Ww Grainger Ord (GWW)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Everence Capital Management Inc holds 863 shares with $260,000 value, down from 1,940 last quarter. Ww Grainger Ord now has $14.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $264.53. About 126,892 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $206,430 activity. WALSH GEORGE J III bought $206,430 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 24 investors sold Chemed Corporation shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.03% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 2,736 shares. 3,200 were accumulated by Td Asset. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 5,620 shares. Utah Retirement has 2,971 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management has invested 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Van Berkom Associate invested in 2.57% or 253,071 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Co holds 0.02% or 51,300 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Northern holds 0.02% or 239,195 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 65,127 shares. 13,260 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 103,136 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T invested in 1,010 shares or 0.01% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Mgmt reported 80,795 shares. Timessquare Cap Ltd Liability has 169,700 shares.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.76 billion. It operates through two divisions, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It has a 35.09 P/E ratio. The firm offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) rating on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $27600 target.

Everence Capital Management Inc increased Comcast Cl A Ord (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 28,143 shares to 106,744 valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Walmart Ord (NYSE:WMT) stake by 4,751 shares and now owns 35,287 shares. Procter And Gamble Ord (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Partners has invested 3.29% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Da Davidson & Co reported 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Verus Finance Ptnrs invested in 0.12% or 1,174 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40,223 shares. Stewart Patten Lc holds 4,496 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,338 shares. 18,787 are owned by Raymond James Financial Advisors. 16,611 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Lc. Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.03% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 11,662 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has 3,758 shares. 1,400 are held by Tctc. 3,678 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 67 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Coldstream Capital invested 0.08% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).