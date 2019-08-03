Everence Capital Management Stake in American Water Works Ord (AWK) Has Boosted as Stock Rose; Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Shareholder Apg Asset Management Us Has Increased Stake by $255.77 Million as Stock Price Declined

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Water Works Ord (AWK) by 114.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 4,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 7,820 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, up from 3,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $117.29. About 1.12 million shares traded or 25.30% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 2.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 8.99M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 billion, up from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 907,667 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Van Eck Associate invested in 0.03% or 47,825 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 1,888 shares. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 47,714 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns Inc holds 6,239 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company has 0.14% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, Mirae Asset Investments Ltd has 0.01% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 14,405 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.49% or 179,348 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt invested in 342,500 shares or 0.16% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 52,001 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Co Bancorporation has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Prudential Fincl stated it has 409,031 shares. Brookfield Asset Management invested in 961,800 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Assoc Incorporated has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 163,500 shares to 369,500 shares, valued at $33.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 536,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69M shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cl A Ord (NYSE:EL) by 2,138 shares to 2,452 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Ord (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,564 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD).