Everence Capital Management Raised Walt Disney Ord (DIS) Position; Jacobs Asset Management Has Boosted Iberiabank (IBKC) Stake

Everence Capital Management Inc increased Walt Disney Ord (DIS) stake by 48.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everence Capital Management Inc acquired 14,353 shares as Walt Disney Ord (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Everence Capital Management Inc holds 43,782 shares with $4.86 million value, up from 29,429 last quarter. Walt Disney Ord now has $245.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc acquired 12,500 shares as Iberiabank Corp (IBKC)’s stock declined 0.28%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 87,500 shares with $6.28M value, up from 75,000 last quarter. Iberiabank Corp now has $3.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $70.08. About 110,382 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $381,198 were bought by COOPER ANGUS R II on Thursday, March 14. On Tuesday, May 28 KOERNER JOHN E III bought $972,530 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 13,000 shares. $75,250 worth of stock was bought by Maples Ricky E on Monday, March 11.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Business First Bancshares In stake by 26,435 shares to 551,960 valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) stake by 186,897 shares and now owns 488,103 shares. Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 22,100 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.03% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Swiss Comml Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Geode Limited Liability Com has 755,909 shares. Aperio Grp Llc, a California-based fund reported 5,145 shares. Hillsdale Investment Inc reported 7,790 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields has invested 0.02% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.03% or 615,560 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 9,236 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 85,022 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0.02% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.14% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 19,862 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Lc Ny owns 5,500 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 36,561 shares.

More notable recent IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does IBERIABANK Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IBKC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is IBERIABANK Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IBKC) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 6,242 shares to 36,400 valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Estee Lauder Cl A Ord (NYSE:EL) stake by 2,138 shares and now owns 2,452 shares. Kroger Ord (NYSE:KR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 1.44% or 21,202 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt holds 1.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 27,459 shares. 56,260 were accumulated by Punch And Associate Invest Mgmt. Renaissance Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ohio-based Farmers Co has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.45% or 39,411 shares. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boyar Asset Management holds 33,502 shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Botty Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 1,575 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Services has 0.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,141 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 374,302 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Co, a Oregon-based fund reported 2,934 shares. Sonata Cap Group holds 0.22% or 2,620 shares. Crestwood Advsr Gru Ltd holds 6,924 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Ins holds 1.17% or 375,000 shares in its portfolio.