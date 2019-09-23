Everence Capital Management Raised Its Bank Of America Ord (BAC) Holding by $459,650; Jfs Wealth Advisors Increases Holding in Cvs Health (CVS)

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 16,471 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, up from 10,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.72 million shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Ord (BAC) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 15,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 188,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, up from 172,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80M shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANKING HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK SPEAKS AT CONF; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL-LOANS PIPELINE HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR: BORTHWICK; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America cyber tech chief says; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Bmark 4NC3 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +100 Area; 18/04/2018 – SoundView Technology Group Update on NXT-ID, Inc.; Early 2018 Outlook; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

