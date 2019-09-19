Everence Capital Management Position in International Business Machines Ord (IBM) Increased by $306,880 as Stock Value Rose; Prescott Group Capital Management Increased Stake in Energy Fuels (UUUU) by $2.09 Million as Stock Price Declined

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines Ord (IBM) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 2,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 20,022 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, up from 17,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machines Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 80,308 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 60.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 695,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 13,786 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Expect the IBM Stock Price to Keep Trading Sideways at Best – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM (IBM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why IBM Stock May Thrive – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM extends quantum computing to Germany – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 465,849 shares. Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,290 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl Corp accumulated 9,861 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.3% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Maryland-based Lafayette Invs has invested 1.54% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 50 shares. 196,549 are owned by Norinchukin National Bank The. Walter Keenan Fin Consulting Com Mi Adv stated it has 7,550 shares. 1,900 are held by Weik Mngmt. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.14% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Canandaigua National Bank & accumulated 38,125 shares. Sol Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Qs Invsts Ltd Co owns 51,791 shares. M&T Retail Bank holds 546,147 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. E&G Advsrs LP has 5,500 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Uranium Sector Still Grappling with Section 232 Fallout | INN – Investing News Network” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Section 232: Why is the American Government Investigating Uranium? – Investing News Network” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2019 Results – Junior Mining Network” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “UUUU Stock Is One to Watch as New Bull Market Is Now in Development – Profit Confidential” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 528,600 shares to 252,627 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesis Healthcare Inc (SKH) by 717,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,415 shares, and cut its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS).