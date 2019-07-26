Everence Capital Management Lowered Unitedhealth Grp Ord (UNH) Position By $1.29 Million; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Decreased Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased Unitedhealth Grp Ord (UNH) stake by 22.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 5,204 shares as Unitedhealth Grp Ord (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Everence Capital Management Inc holds 17,980 shares with $4.45 million value, down from 23,184 last quarter. Unitedhealth Grp Ord now has $239.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $252.03. About 2.30 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 6.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 4,737 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 69,255 shares with $8.93 million value, down from 73,992 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $117.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.92. About 1.35M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. The insider Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15M was made by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. On Thursday, February 14 Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 10,089 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial Svcs Corporation stated it has 9,564 shares. Selway Asset holds 1.37% or 15,868 shares in its portfolio. 4,994 were reported by Northeast Financial Consultants. Spectrum Gru holds 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 466 shares. Nebraska-based Cls Investments Ltd Company has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ar Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.69% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Girard Prtn invested in 13,252 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 34,906 shares. Centurylink Investment accumulated 0.69% or 13,128 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has 92,816 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar owns 8,109 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Nomura Holding owns 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 170,539 shares. Saturna Cap reported 161,209 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 738 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc owns 14,075 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, February 22. Cowen & Co upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 11,020 shares to 92,786 valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 3,400 shares and now owns 6,965 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Cap Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,581 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp reported 6,151 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 165,100 shares. Beaumont Financial Prns Ltd Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Co accumulated 23,821 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 0.1% or 4,258 shares. Westfield Management Ltd Partnership reported 794,857 shares stake. 5,022 are held by Savant Cap Limited Liability. Premier Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Spinnaker invested 0.36% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 3,453 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Stanley Management Limited Liability reported 24,980 shares stake. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc accumulated 124,708 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru Inc reported 2.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Mercantile Tru Company stated it has 10,319 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup.

Everence Capital Management Inc increased Verizon Communications Ord (NYSE:VZ) stake by 25,098 shares to 101,238 valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Carnival Ord (NYSE:CCL) stake by 11,060 shares and now owns 21,234 shares. Us Bancorp Ord (NYSE:USB) was raised too.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.