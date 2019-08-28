Everence Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Anthem Ord (ANTM) by $409,266 as Market Valuation Rose; Gabelli Securities Raised Its U S G Com New (USG) Stake by $1.72 Million as Stock Were Volatile

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp Com New (USG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 457,342 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80 million, up from 417,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – USG Rejects Gebr. Knauf’s Unsolicited Buyout Bid — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Germany’s Knauf in $6.6bn bid for building materials group USG; 24/04/2018 – USG Boral enters a four-year partnership with Habitat for Humanity International in Asia-Pacific; 26/03/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SAYS KNAUF MADE $42/SHR PROPOSAL FOR USG; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees Today; 26/03/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire charts distinctive course in USG sale talks; 10/04/2018 – Knauf urges USG investors to snub building products maker’s board nominees; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG STANDSTILL PROVISIONS TERMINATE ON AUGUST 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF CONFIRMS $42/SHR PROPOSAL MADE MARCH 15; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Option Would Only Be Exercisable With Full USG Takeover

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Ord (ANTM) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 1,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 5,190 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 6,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $255.01. About 949,500 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $777.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 97,950 shares to 32,911 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amci Acquisition Corp Unit Ex by 361,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 3,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 200,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.03% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.54% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 219,925 shares. Water Island Cap Ltd Company reported 1.10M shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based London Of Virginia has invested 0.85% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 1,000 are owned by Ruggie Capital Grp Inc. Karpas Strategies Llc holds 1.45% or 79,329 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 2.74M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 128,207 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 13,890 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Communication Limited reported 0.6% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.37% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 5,123 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.17 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Ord (NYSE:WMT) by 4,751 shares to 35,287 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Prop Grp Reit Ord (NYSE:SPG) by 4,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black And Decker Ord (NYSE:SWK).

