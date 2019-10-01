Everence Capital Management Lowered By $333,690 Its Cbs Cl B Ord (CBS) Stake; PCM Fund Has 1.33 Sentiment

PCM Fund Inc (PCM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 8 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 6 decreased and sold equity positions in PCM Fund Inc. The funds in our database reported: 736,774 shares, down from 944,829 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding PCM Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased Cbs Cl B Ord (CBS) stake by 38.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 6,810 shares as Cbs Cl B Ord (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Everence Capital Management Inc holds 11,101 shares with $554,000 value, down from 17,911 last quarter. Cbs Cl B Ord now has $15.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.20M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 29/05/2018 – Recode: Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20 PERCENT -STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – NEW: CBS, Viacom deal talks hit potential roadblock as issues arise over who will be Les Moonves’ second-in-command at the combined company, sources tell @DavidFaber; 16/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘Clarissa Explains It All’ Reboot Starring @MelissaJoanHart in the Works at Nickelodeon…; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 04/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 07/03/2018 – Sen Cory Gardner: ICYMI: Gardner Joins CBS This Morning To Discuss North Korea and Trade; 15/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $56; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Bizarre CBS, Viacom merger saga takes another strange turn; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger deal falls through

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 53.87% above currents $39.97 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, August 9. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Moore Mngmt LP has invested 0.22% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 716,326 shares or 0.02% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) has 68 shares. Primecap Communications Ca stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Harvey Cap Mngmt has 132,081 shares. Pacific Global Inv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 4,910 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 204,774 shares. Gateway Advisers Llc holds 0.02% or 41,626 shares in its portfolio. E&G Limited Partnership stated it has 0.28% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Natixis owns 0.09% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 232,723 shares. Brookmont Management stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Park Circle Com accumulated 0.02% or 500 shares. 181,220 were accumulated by Finance Counselors. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 190,296 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS Corporation Chief Creative Officer David Nevins To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigations of CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS), Burford Capital Limited (OTC: BRFRF), and Textron, Inc. (NYSE: TXT) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Disney Stock Might Fill the Gap – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Everence Capital Management Inc increased Consolidated Edison Ord (NYSE:ED) stake by 4,940 shares to 12,301 valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bank Of America Ord (NYSE:BAC) stake by 15,850 shares and now owns 188,750 shares. Johnson Controls International Ord was raised too.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.32M for 7.46 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Sol Capital Management Co holds 0.5% of its portfolio in PCM Fund Inc. for 163,187 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 220,893 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 143,857 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 16,029 shares.

PCM Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $129.32 million. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 12.2 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets.