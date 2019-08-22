Everence Capital Management Lifted Its American Electric Power Ord (AEP) Holding; Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Cut Its Position in Walmart (WMT) by $347,745 as Market Valuation Rose

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $112.02. About 7.11 million shares traded or 21.04% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/04/2018 – Walmart adds 500 Pickup Towers to its stores across the US. Via @verge:; 18/05/2018 – UK’S CMA- CONSIDERING IF SAINSBURYASDA MERGER, IF CARRIED INTO EFFECT, WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF A RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION UNDER MERGER PROVISIONS; 02/04/2018 – Accused Colorado Walmart shooter mentally fit to stand trial; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of BACM 2006-1; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries to 100 U.S. Cities; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: PLANS TO OFFER GRAB, OLA STAKE TO VISION FUND; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 02/04/2018 – Providence Bus: Rhode Island Community Food Bank launches campaign with Walmart, Feeding America; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Electric Power Ord (AEP) by 52.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 8,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 23,310 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 15,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $91.35. About 1.26 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Electric to buy Sempra Energy wind assets for $1.05B – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Electric Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Renewables Completes Purchase Of Santa Rita East Wind Project – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Seeks To Add 1,485 MW Of New Wind Generation From Three Wind Facilities In Oklahoma – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Ord (NYSE:HRL) by 10,080 shares to 5,860 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Ord (NYSE:MRO) by 19,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,450 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Ord (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings.

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52M and $344.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,145 shares to 39,986 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.