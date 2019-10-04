Everence Capital Management Lifted By $330,960 Its Apple Ord (AAPL) Holding; Tegean Capital Management Has Decreased Citigroup (C) Stake By $7.70 Million

Everence Capital Management Inc increased Apple Ord (AAPL) stake by 1.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Everence Capital Management Inc acquired 1,680 shares as Apple Ord (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Everence Capital Management Inc holds 87,350 shares with $17.29 million value, up from 85,670 last quarter. Apple Ord now has $997.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $220.82. About 30.35 million shares traded or 11.64% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 17/04/2018 – Setapp’s rave reviews â€” and different way of thinking about apps as a bundle â€” could be indicative of Apple’s future plans, as the iPhone company revamps its software and services sales to double by 2020; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 52.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 110,000 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Tegean Capital Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $7.00M value, down from 210,000 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $150.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 12.16M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 20 (Table); 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 26/03/2018 – Citibank Announces National Digital Banking To Serve Clients Across the U.S; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight; 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208)…; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 20th Most Popular Investment Idea – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Expect Sideways Trading in Bank of America Stock to Continue – Investorplace.com” published on October 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Linamar Says GM Strike Costing Up To C$1 Million Per Day – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $85.25’s average target is 27.81% above currents $66.7 stock price. Citigroup had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 16. UBS maintained the shares of C in report on Thursday, October 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Cap holds 109,839 shares. Cullen Capital Management Ltd stated it has 17,100 shares. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Lp owns 3,635 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Oldfield Ptnrs Llp has invested 7.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Karpas Strategies Limited Company stated it has 37,033 shares. Moreover, Wedge L LP Nc has 0.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Bancorporation Of Omaha owns 9,500 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Incorporated owns 0.42% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,475 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn invested in 0.01% or 882 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 13.51M shares. Arete Wealth Lc owns 5,201 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Greystone Managed Invests Inc invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 70,600 shares. Moreover, Carroll Finance has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.52% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 491,000 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.42 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $228.55’s average target is 3.50% above currents $220.82 stock price. Apple had 45 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 20 by Cascend. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) is the 11th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AAPL, JPM, SNAP – Nasdaq” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Faces Antitrust Risk Around Default Apps – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trellus Management Co Limited Liability Com invested in 5,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 1.28M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 29,023 shares. Axa has 2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.57M shares. Brighton Jones Limited Co holds 1.96% or 84,928 shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,961 shares. Ipg Advsrs Ltd Llc has 73,649 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Windsor Management Limited Liability Corp owns 8,311 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com has 1.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,361 shares. Covington Capital owns 191,815 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp accumulated 2.23% or 1.46M shares. Thornburg Invest Mngmt has 209,509 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Baldwin Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stewart & Patten Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 89,853 shares.