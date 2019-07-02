Everence Capital Management Increases Holding in Avery Dennison Ord (AVY); Wells Fargo & Company Boosted Its Position in Pulte Group (PHM) by $29.80 Million as Stock Rose

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 321.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.44M, up from 342,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 1.84 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison Ord (AVY) by 108.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 2,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,268 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, up from 2,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 464,289 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 4.77% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON RAISED FY18 ADJ. EPS GUIDANCE MIDPOINT BY 13C; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – TOTAL PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES ASSOCIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY $70 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Net $125.2M; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New (NYSE:OMI) by 77,867 shares to 380,324 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (Prn) by 1.83M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 32,946 shares. Snow Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.87% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 494,916 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 457,357 shares stake. Mcf Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Maryland Capital reported 9,850 shares. The Washington-based Smart Portfolios Limited Company has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). United Capital Advisers Ltd invested in 8,589 shares or 0% of the stock. American Century Cos Inc reported 5.23 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 497,773 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma owns 87,856 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Com accumulated 10,020 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 178,311 were accumulated by Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership. Franklin Res owns 15,473 shares. 958,221 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $732,783 activity. STEWART JULIA A also sold $523,763 worth of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) on Friday, February 1.

