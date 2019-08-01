Everence Capital Management Increased Holding in Procter And Gamble Ord (PG) by $1.44 Million as Stock Price Rose; Viking Global Investors LP Stake in Catalent (CTLT) Has Cut by $20.72 Million as Shares Rose

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 517,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.05M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 762,604 shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Ord (PG) by 30.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 13,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 59,943 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 46,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 11.79 million shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 98,883 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Alphaone Inv Services Ltd accumulated 674 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 18,700 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association invested 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Moreover, Snyder Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.5% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Fmr Llc reported 3.46 million shares stake. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 72,700 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc accumulated 132,223 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 191,701 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Foundry Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 49,852 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 49,654 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Catalent Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Futures Take Breather Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Catalent: Buy, Sell, Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Catalent to buy Bristol-Myers plant in Italy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $90.34 million for 22.78 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1.65 million shares to 3.58M shares, valued at $101.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 103,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc has 1.4% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 250,841 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 82,675 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 643 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Company holds 118,745 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd accumulated 24,481 shares or 0.47% of the stock. 49,550 are owned by Essex Finance Inc. Guardian Cap Advisors LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,182 shares. Finemark National Bank & holds 0.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 142,726 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Limited stated it has 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.34 million shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 0.77% stake. Aull Monroe Inv Management Corp invested 2.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 466,107 shares. 237,050 were accumulated by Assetmark Inc. Foster And Motley holds 56,947 shares.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Ord by 24,260 shares to 48,026 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Ord (NYSE:UNH) by 5,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,980 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV).