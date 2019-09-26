Everence Capital Management Increased Holding in Bank Of America Ord (BAC) by $459,650; Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Raised by $2.60 Million

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Ord (BAC) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 15,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 188,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, up from 172,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 7.86M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Bank of America says it feels no pressure to raise depositor rates; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 16/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America’s EMEA head to leave -memo; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS “CAREFULLY MANAGED CREDIT COSTS”

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87M, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.71. About 2.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Quaker Capital Investments Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.41% or 353,317 shares. Davis R M Inc reported 23,808 shares. Chem Bank & Trust reported 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 292,715 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 51.57M shares stake. Ftb Advisors Inc invested in 0.25% or 112,133 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest reported 3,338 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ajo LP has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1.19M were accumulated by Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc. Bartlett Llc reported 11,494 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp, Nebraska-based fund reported 68,091 shares. 1.34 million are held by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc accumulated 0.16% or 371,276 shares. Argi Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 30,116 shares.