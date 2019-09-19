Everence Capital Management Holding in Citizens Financial Group Ord (CFG) Has Lowered by $509,915; Wealthquest Lifted Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Ord (CFG) by 46.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 14,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 17,060 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603,000, down from 31,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 486,029 shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG)

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 156,970 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21M, up from 151,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.84 billion market cap company. It closed at $121.41 lastly. It is down 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $604.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Ord (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,510 shares to 5,362 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Ord (NYSE:OXY) by 12,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Ord (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Investment Mngmt invested in 386,211 shares. Synovus owns 7,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pointstate Limited Partnership invested 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Elizabeth Park Cap Advsr holds 385,255 shares. Conning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). New England Rech And Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.42% or 17,295 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 91,296 shares. Peapack Gladstone invested in 66,359 shares. 582,260 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Captrust Advsrs owns 507 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,000 shares. Horan Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 1.56% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 65,625 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.68 million for 9.44 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kingfisher Limited Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,110 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 0.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 47,367 shares. 1.10 million are owned by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Compton Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ri reported 1.49% stake. Opus Inv reported 40,900 shares. Adirondack Tru reported 31,856 shares. Cwm Limited Com reported 0.56% stake. The Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Piedmont Investment Advsr invested in 0.95% or 216,125 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 1.56M shares. Lynch & Associates In has invested 3.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pennsylvania-based Staley Advisers has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25M and $264.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 14,704 shares to 92,083 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 74,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,287 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.