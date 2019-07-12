Everence Capital Management Has Trimmed Ww Grainger Ord (GWW) Holding by $324,177 as Stock Declined; Old National Bancorp Has Trimmed Stake in Paychex (PAYX) as Stock Price Rose

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 3,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 20,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.33. About 1.76M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Ord (GWW) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 1,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 863 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260,000, down from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ww Grainger Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $262.81. About 525,704 shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Peoples Finance Svcs Corporation has 125 shares. 555 are owned by Fred Alger Management. Lifeplan Financial Gp reported 50 shares. 586,463 were reported by Ensemble Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. 106,414 are owned by Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Trust. Park Corp Oh holds 0.04% or 7,891 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Carderock holds 0.18% or 5,459 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 0% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 3,502 shares. Yhb Advsrs holds 0.8% or 63,732 shares in its portfolio. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc reported 18,990 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Baxter Bros holds 1.96% or 104,862 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 44,597 shares.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,712 shares to 42,068 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 31,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $6.43 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 11,489 shares. MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62M worth of stock.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.65 earnings per share, up 6.41% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.37 per share. GWW’s profit will be $262.07 million for 14.13 P/E if the $4.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 942 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 30,678 shares stake. Zevin Asset Management Limited Co owns 1,454 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Cwm Llc owns 66 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.25% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 249 were accumulated by Bessemer Gp. Cls Ltd Com has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company accumulated 2,151 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ballentine Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 723 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 5,625 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 3,758 shares in its portfolio. Conning holds 961 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pension Ser reported 0.07% stake.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Ord (NYSE:APD) by 2,732 shares to 10,065 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Ord (NYSE:EFX) by 2,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Ord (NYSE:DIS).