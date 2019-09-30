Everence Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cbs Cl B Ord (CBS) as Stock Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Stillwater Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $632,262

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 334 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24 million, down from 4,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $9.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1734.65. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 07/05/2018 – Snap names Amazon’s Tim Stone as CFO; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 19/03/2018 – Amazon comes out with more tools for game developers; 30/05/2018 – JetSweep Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status in Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 22/03/2018 – “Leupold’s Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg” Moves to Amazon Prime Video

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Cl B Ord (CBS) by 38.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 6,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 11,101 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $554,000, down from 17,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Cl B Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 975,805 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – CBS, VIACOM DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HIT POTENTIAL ROADBLOCK:CNBC; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 03/04/2018 – CBS SUBMITTED BID FOR VIACOM THAT IS BELOW ITS MARKET VALUE; CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE WANTS MOONVES, IANNIELLO TO LEAD COMBINED CO – CNBC, CITING; 17/05/2018 – CBS board seeks court approval for special dividend; 03/04/2018 – CBS Said to Make Lowball Offer for Viacom (Video); 17/05/2018 – CBS: Company Remains Committed to Protecting Best Interests of CBS Public Stockholders; 29/03/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO PLAN FIRST PROPOSAL FOR VIACOM DEAL WITHIN DAYS; 14/05/2018 – CBS And Nielsen Collaborate To Advance Dynamic Ad lnsertion In Live Broadcasts; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM HAD REACHED DEAL ON SHARE RATIO PRIOR TO LAWSUIT; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CBS CORP – SEC FILING

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.27 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 170,375 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,625 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 123,743 shares. Hendley Inc has 1.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,742 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 1.47 million shares. 115 were reported by Community Bankshares Na. Metropolitan Life Ins Company owns 81,655 shares. 600 are owned by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability reported 617,536 shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 115 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,430 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 808 shares. Nadler Finance Gp Incorporated reported 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 1,077 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio.

Stillwater Investment Management Llc, which manages about $267.34M and $238.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 70,303 shares to 76,920 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon Quietly Enters the Healthcare Market – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon announces Toronto fulfillment center – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “When Will Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquire Shopify (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Target Struts Its Stuff as Its Defensive Moves Against Amazon Pay Off – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.30 million for 7.56 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $604.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Ord (NYSE:CVS) by 6,380 shares to 36,961 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Ord (NYSE:OXY) by 12,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Ord (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Viacom CEO Bob Bakish and CBS CFO Christina Spade to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why CBS Stock Gave Up 18% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.