Everence Capital Management Has Raised Position in Bank Of America Ord (BAC); Nfc Investments Position in Mgic Investment (MTG) Cut by $1.02 Million

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Ord (BAC) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 15,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 188,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, up from 172,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS CORPORATE EXECUTIVES ‘OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY,’ BODES WELL FOR LOAN GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Rev $23.1B; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.70 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 78,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 2.66 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.98M, down from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 2.09M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nfc Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.66M shares. Quantitative Investment Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Brighton Jones Limited holds 0.09% or 57,030 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Martingale Asset LP accumulated 406,949 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Axa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Caxton Associate Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 13,252 shares or 0% of the stock. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) invested in 1.13% or 76,600 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc has 1.40M shares. Hudson Bay Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 250,000 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 81,576 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0.05% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 2.55M shares. Globeflex Cap Lp has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 37,000 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.73 million for 7.57 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $350.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 15,690 shares to 679,993 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.