Everence Capital Management Has Raised Its Mondelez International Cl A Ord (MDLZ) Position by $500,780; Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Raised Holding in Northern Trust (NTRS) by $4.13 Million

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 45,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 147,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, up from 101,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 1.24M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 18/04/2018 – Growth is looking good now, but it won’t be enough to save the U.S. from its out-of-control budget deficit, warns Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.58; 16/05/2018 – Northern Trust Promotes Leslie Tipping to Lead Oil, Gas & Mineral Management Team; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE ON FTE BASIS WAS $ 1,484.7 MLN VS $ 1,293.3 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Northern Trust; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch `Cash Optimization’ Service; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch ‘Cash Optimization’ Service; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME ON FTE BASIS $392.7 MLN VS $362.4 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International Cl A Ord (MDLZ) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 10,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 41,202 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 30,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 8.39M shares traded or 34.55% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Cl A Ord (NYSE:APH) by 4,357 shares to 2,810 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Ord (NYSE:GPC) by 5,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,808 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Ord (NYSE:HRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ww Invsts invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). M Hldg Securities reported 7,864 shares stake. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested 0.64% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 32,475 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 293 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gateway Advisers Lc accumulated 0.47% or 1.07M shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 6.10 million shares or 0.7% of the stock. Iberiabank has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab invested in 0.22% or 2.11 million shares. West Family Invests Inc invested in 20,000 shares. Smithfield holds 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 14,496 shares. Spectrum Group Inc owns 1,518 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Lifts Mondelez International Price Target Ahead Of Q1 Print – Benzinga” on April 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Flowers Foods (FLO) Stock Dips on Q2 Earnings Miss, Sales Up – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez Concludes Buyout of Majority Stake in Perfect Snacks – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M Incorporated reported 232,089 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt reported 2,720 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rbf Cap Ltd Co owns 40,000 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.42% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Transamerica Fincl Advsr holds 0.01% or 11 shares in its portfolio. 53,802 are owned by Amp Invsts Ltd. Finemark Bank & Trust And Tru stated it has 0.03% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.02% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Alyeska Gp Ltd Partnership accumulated 344,689 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 807,382 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 11,645 shares. First Advsrs LP holds 0.09% or 520,929 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Fisher Asset Lc holds 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) or 45,128 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 42,630 shares to 186,065 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 99,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,792 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).