Everence Capital Management Has Lowered Its Cbs Cl B Ord (CBS) Position; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Among 2 analysts covering Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harmonic Inc has $900 highest and $6.7500 lowest target. $8’s average target is 18.52% above currents $6.75 stock price. Harmonic Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of HLIT in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Raymond James. See Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $6.7500 New Target: $9.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $6.7500 Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased Cbs Cl B Ord (CBS) stake by 38.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 6,810 shares as Cbs Cl B Ord (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Everence Capital Management Inc holds 11,101 shares with $554,000 value, down from 17,911 last quarter. Cbs Cl B Ord now has $16.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 5.47M shares traded or 55.00% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – CBS ON FRIDAY VERBALLY COMMUNICATED TO VIACOM AN OFFER OF 0.55 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Leslie Moonves and Shari Redstone Dig In for a Long Legal War at CBS; 11/04/2018 – CBS expected to make another offer soon; 29/03/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID MOVING TOWARD DEAL IN SECOND QUARTER: CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Denver CBS: Plane Crashes On Takeoff From Havana Airport, Cuban TV Reports; 17/04/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia airport; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 15/03/2018 – CBS Plans to Run Stormy Daniels’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview March 25, Says It Has Had No Legal Threat From Trump Organizatio; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 17/05/2018 – CBS AND THE CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE ISSUE STATEMENT REGARDING DELAWARE COURT OF CHANCERY ORDER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield reported 1,872 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 16,193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tanaka Capital reported 2.7% stake. Park Circle owns 500 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% or 57,805 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 52,847 shares. National Pension Serv holds 452,003 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc holds 21,942 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Pointstate Cap Lp owns 0.06% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 57,600 shares. Axa reported 0.2% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% or 61,734 shares. Capital Intll Limited Ca, a California-based fund reported 12,652 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ww Asset Management has 0.08% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $503.94 million for 8.08 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CBS names Amazon exec chief marketing officer – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why CBS Stock Gave Up 18% in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 42.03% above currents $43.3 stock price. CBS had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 14.

Everence Capital Management Inc increased Emerson Electric Ord (NYSE:EMR) stake by 9,280 shares to 23,024 valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bank Of America Ord (NYSE:BAC) stake by 15,850 shares and now owns 188,750 shares. Apple Ord (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

More notable recent Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Harmonic Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HLIT) Profit Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Harmonic -4.2% on $105M convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Harmonic Brings Real-World OTT and Broadcast Success to IBC2019 – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Harmonic (HLIT) Jumps: Stock Rises 8.8% – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Harmonic Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold Harmonic Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 77.34 million shares or 2.93% more from 75.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase owns 51,597 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 73,694 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 54 shares. Intel Corp owns 47,067 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 744,698 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P invested 0.01% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Northern Trust owns 1.07M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Everence Cap has invested 0.03% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Pnc Fincl Services invested 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 8,444 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 52,402 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 55,765 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd has invested 0.01% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 377,929 shares.