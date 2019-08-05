Everence Capital Management Has Lowered Aes Ord (AES) Stake By $315,000; Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 75 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 72 decreased and sold their holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 21.88 million shares, down from 21.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 50 Increased: 44 New Position: 31.

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased Aes Ord (AES) stake by 59.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 17,500 shares as Aes Ord (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Everence Capital Management Inc holds 11,844 shares with $214,000 value, down from 29,344 last quarter. Aes Ord now has $11.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 2.49M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AES Gener and Subsidiaries at ‘BBB-‘; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $184.21M for 15.09 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity. The insider UBBEN JEFFREY W bought 2.58M shares worth $41.58M.

Everence Capital Management Inc increased Stanley Black And Decker Ord (NYSE:SWK) stake by 5,544 shares to 9,076 valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Paypal Holdings Ord stake by 4,415 shares and now owns 26,707 shares. Air Products And Chemicals Ord (NYSE:APD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 170,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Farmers And Merchants Investments owns 337 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,157 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 12,220 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.01% or 430,422 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 13.56M are owned by Massachusetts Fin Services Company Ma. Usa Fin Portformulas holds 0.91% or 79,872 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 113,346 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 1.37M shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 97,088 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus reported 216,934 shares stake. Capital Sarl accumulated 1.06 million shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.72M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and makes finished steel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $660.90 million. It operates through two divisions, Auto and Metals Recycling and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). It has a 6.67 P/E ratio. The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 71.84% or $1.48 from last year’s $2.06 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $15.53 million for 10.64 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.94% negative EPS growth.

Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for 96,424 shares. Orca Investment Management Llc owns 56,380 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. has 1.35% invested in the company for 259,897 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 1.19% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 254,061 shares.