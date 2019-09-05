Everence Capital Management Has Lifted Walmart Ord (WMT) Position; Walleye Trading Has Upped Weibo (Put) (WB) Holding by $38.47 Million

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Ord (WMT) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 4,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 35,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 30,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $115.91. About 5.78M shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles; 10/04/2018 – Ossia to Present Cota® Real Wireless Power™ at Walmart Innovation Summit; 25/04/2018 – WALMART SAID IT WOULD CUT CEO’S BONUS LAST YEAR AND THEN DIDN’T; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TO FINANCE FLIPKART INVESTMENT, CO INTENDS TO USE NEWLY ISSUED DEBT & CASH ON HAND; 03/04/2018 – Walmart is launching a global money transfer service called Walmart2World; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries to 100 U.S. Cities; 05/03/2018 – WALMART – CO’S CONVENIENCE MEAL OPTIONS SERVE TWO PEOPLE AND RANGE IN PRICE FROM $8 TO $15; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 bln; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – KRISH IYER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF WALMART INDIA, WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THAT PART OF BUSINESS; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Weibo Corp (Put) (WB) by 1336.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 630,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 677,900 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.02 million, up from 47,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Weibo Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 4.15 million shares traded or 94.11% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (Put) (NYSE:WAB) by 15,700 shares to 900 shares, valued at $66,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Associated Banc Corp (Put) (NYSE:ASB) by 51,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,100 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parus (Uk) reported 3.49% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Barclays Plc holds 307,570 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.07% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 28,891 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Baillie Gifford reported 26,310 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company, Georgia-based fund reported 573 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 0.33% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 2.14 million shares. Tcw Grp reported 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). National Insur Tx stated it has 4,825 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, a Washington-based fund reported 2.76 million shares. Brinker Cap reported 8,833 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 5,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 5,545 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset. Andra Ap holds 82,700 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Cl A Ord (NYSE:APH) by 4,357 shares to 2,810 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Ord (NYSE:KR) by 16,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,724 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Ord (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 1.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc accumulated 19,535 shares. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al holds 0.38% or 8,770 shares. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 481,645 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd stated it has 76,501 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hudson Valley Invest Adv has invested 0.74% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Shamrock Asset Lc accumulated 212 shares. North Star Invest holds 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 12,532 shares. Washington Trust Com reported 76,985 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.51% or 1.95 million shares. New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). King Luther Corp holds 380,310 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv reported 73,344 shares. Fagan Assocs has invested 2% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

