Everence Capital Management Has Lifted Stanley Black And Decker Ord (SWK) Stake By $753,984; Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Covered By 3 Bulls

Everence Capital Management Inc increased Stanley Black And Decker Ord (SWK) stake by 156.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everence Capital Management Inc acquired 5,544 shares as Stanley Black And Decker Ord (SWK)’s stock rose 0.60%. The Everence Capital Management Inc holds 9,076 shares with $1.24M value, up from 3,532 last quarter. Stanley Black And Decker Ord now has $22.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $149.3. About 77,917 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK)

Among 4 analysts covering Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Secure Energy Services had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by GMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 13. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by IBC. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. See Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 4,983 shares traded. Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SES News: 26/03/2018 Synthesis Energy Systems Announces its Australian Platform Company, Australian Future Energy, Names Kerry Parker Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – BOARD OF ITS AUSTRALIAN PLATFORM COMPANY, AUSTRALIAN FUTURE ENERGY PTY LTD APPOINTED KERRY PARKER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – AS OF MARCH 31, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $8.6 MLN AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $8.5 MLN

More notable recent Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To Secure Energy Services Inc.’s (TSE:SES) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES), The Stock That Slid 67% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s (TSE:FVI) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Secure Energy Services Inc., an energy services company, provides specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and North Dakota. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The companyÂ’s Processing, Recovery and Disposal division assists upstream oil and natural gas companies with the treatment and sale of crude oil, as well as the treatment, recycling, and disposal of by-products associated with oil and natural gas development and production. It has a 74.33 P/E ratio. This divisionÂ’s PRD services include crude oil emulsion treatment, terminalling, rail transloading and marketing of oil, oilfield waste processing, tank washing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of crude oil.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il reported 10,944 shares. Nordea Invest Ab invested in 7,620 shares or 0% of the stock. Mariner Lc stated it has 2,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0.01% or 7,601 shares. Mcf Limited Company owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd stated it has 520,211 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2,202 shares. Pennsylvania owns 920 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 153,621 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Sg Americas Secs has 0.12% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 93,999 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,468 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0.59% or 2,800 shares. Destination Wealth holds 197 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.05% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator Announces Second-Annual Class – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

