Everence Capital Management Has Increased Its Procter And Gamble Ord (PG) Holding; Long Pond Capital LP Increased Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake

Long Pond Capital Lp increased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 1488.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp acquired 11.56M shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 12.34 million shares with $510.62M value, up from 776,700 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $17.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 4.78M shares traded or 28.96% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN

Everence Capital Management Inc increased Procter And Gamble Ord (PG) stake by 30.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everence Capital Management Inc acquired 13,837 shares as Procter And Gamble Ord (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Everence Capital Management Inc holds 59,943 shares with $6.24M value, up from 46,106 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Ord now has $290.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B

Among 6 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. D.R. Horton had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 14. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Buckingham Research maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. Barclays Capital maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Friday, March 15. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $41 target.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “D. R. Horton Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $120,589 activity. 3,000 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares with value of $120,589 were sold by Hewatt Michael W.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 1.02M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division has 116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 4.22M shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 2.06M shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 966,454 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 207 shares. Long Pond Limited Partnership stated it has 12.34M shares. 119,325 are owned by Commercial Bank. Carret Asset Limited Liability Company owns 53,554 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 455,224 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. At Bancshares owns 0.05% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 8,992 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0.13% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 35,700 shares. Homrich & Berg invested in 7,695 shares.

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased Kroger Ord (NYSE:KR) stake by 16,420 shares to 11,724 valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Transdigm Group Ord (NYSE:TDG) stake by 1,152 shares and now owns 3,667 shares. Vf Ord (NYSE:VFC) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, June 28. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10900 target in Monday, June 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating.