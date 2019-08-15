Everence Capital Management Has Increased Carnival Ord (CCL) Position by $553,000 as Stock Value Declined; As Raytheon Company (RTN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Trimmed by $926,380 Its Holding

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Ord (CCL) by 108.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 11,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 21,234 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 2.61M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 5,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 46,140 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40M, down from 51,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $178.85. About 930,509 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Natl Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Evercore Wealth Lc holds 0.05% or 9,181 shares. Sandler Management owns 0.69% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 48,920 shares. 662 were reported by Shine Invest Advisory. Peoples Svcs holds 0.08% or 900 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 53,766 were reported by Asset. Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Btim has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Indiana-based Kessler Inv Group Lc has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.2% or 406,909 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt has 0.47% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 12,500 shares. Hm Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,089 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 0.97% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 3,435 shares. Baldwin Investment Limited Liability invested in 4,335 shares.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.15M for 15.53 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 8,295 shares to 143,384 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,350 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.03M are owned by Black Creek Inv Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 186,976 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.77% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Regions Financial holds 0.11% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 184,919 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.07% stake. Schroder Inv Mngmt stated it has 856,383 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New England & Mgmt invested in 1.18% or 34,378 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Natl Bank Of America De reported 0.16% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Kentucky-based Todd Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.91% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Citizens And Northern invested in 13,298 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc holds 4,710 shares. Tru Advsr accumulated 21,310 shares.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Ord (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,112 shares to 10,774 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Ord (NYSE:HRL) by 10,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,860 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Ord (NYSE:UNH).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

