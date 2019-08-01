Everence Capital Management Has Decreased Its Genuine Parts Ord (GPC) Holding by $598,080; Stock Value Declined; Orleans Capital Management Trimmed Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake as Shares Rose

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $252.8. About 1.61M shares traded or 34.15% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Ord (GPC) by 65.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 5,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 8,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $97.12. About 1.11M shares traded or 42.35% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson And Johnson Ord (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,679 shares to 65,181 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Ord (NYSE:FDX) by 3,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Ord (NYSE:PG).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 16.52 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 1,578 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 451 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fdx invested 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Eaton Vance Management reported 286,345 shares stake. Mechanics Retail Bank Tru Department holds 10,065 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 13,889 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Com Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,679 shares. Hudock Gp Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 180 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest reported 125,150 shares. Camarda Fincl Limited Com has 24 shares. Fruth Inv stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). First City Management Inc reported 4,925 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 114,637 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank owns 6,188 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.68 million for 20.72 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 21,892 shares to 33,019 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).