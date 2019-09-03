Everence Capital Management Has Decreased Aes Ord (AES) Holding By $315,000; CALLOWAYS NURSERY (CLWY) Shorts Increased By 70%

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased Aes Ord (AES) stake by 59.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 17,500 shares as Aes Ord (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Everence Capital Management Inc holds 11,844 shares with $214,000 value, down from 29,344 last quarter. Aes Ord now has $9.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 5.07 million shares traded or 0.86% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct); 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 28/03/2018 – INDIA ATTACHES INR156.1M OF AES CHATTISGARH FUNDS IN COAL CASE; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C

CALLOWAYS NURSERY INC (OTCMKTS:CLWY) had an increase of 70% in short interest. CLWY’s SI was 1,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 70% from 1,000 shares previously. With 12,700 avg volume, 0 days are for CALLOWAYS NURSERY INC (OTCMKTS:CLWY)’s short sellers to cover CLWY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 100 shares traded. Calloway's Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $57.94 million. The firm offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It has a 27.95 P/E ratio. It operates 19 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston.

Everence Capital Management Inc increased Stanley Black And Decker Ord (NYSE:SWK) stake by 5,544 shares to 9,076 valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 10,535 shares and now owns 100,649 shares. Digital Realty Reit Ord (NYSE:DLR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce And reported 1.55M shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Com owns 1,655 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 17,268 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 317,177 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorp And reported 304 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 16,930 shares. 112,681 are held by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 58,442 shares. 16.15M were reported by Ameriprise Incorporated. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 46,147 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated has 1.21M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $244.52M for 10.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity. UBBEN JEFFREY W had bought 2.58M shares worth $41.58 million.