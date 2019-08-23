Everence Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in International Flavors And Fragrans Ord (IFF) by $610,304 as Stock Price Rose; Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Stake by $975,800 as Market Value Rose

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in International Flavors And Fragrans Ord (IFF) by 62.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 4,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 2,880 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 7,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Flavors And Fragrans Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $105.71. About 948,185 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The hedge fund held 113,500 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 137,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 244,056 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q FFO/UNIT 85C; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wingstop Ord by 4,060 shares to 7,250 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck And Co Ord (NYSE:MRK) by 7,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Cl A Ord (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Invest Management Ltd has 0.65% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Charter Trust holds 0.07% or 4,527 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 2,905 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd owns 2,850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 8,870 shares or 0% of the stock. Naples Global Advsr Limited invested in 0.72% or 21,736 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 404,719 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Psagot Invest House Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Hartford Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 11,043 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust & holds 0.03% or 3,417 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Comm Incorporated invested in 8,488 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Stifel accumulated 31,252 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Barrett Asset Llc invested in 0.01% or 800 shares.

