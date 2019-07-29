Everence Capital Management Has Cut Genuine Parts Ord (GPC) Stake; Shaw Communications (SJR) Shorts Lowered By 3.43%

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased Genuine Parts Ord (GPC) stake by 65.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 5,340 shares as Genuine Parts Ord (GPC)’s stock declined 9.00%. The Everence Capital Management Inc holds 2,808 shares with $315,000 value, down from 8,148 last quarter. Genuine Parts Ord now has $14.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $98.33. About 150,107 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) had a decrease of 3.43% in short interest. SJR’s SI was 1.67M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.43% from 1.72 million shares previously. With 348,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)’s short sellers to cover SJR’s short positions. The SI to Shaw Communications Inc’s float is 0.37%. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 169,256 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Everence Capital Management Inc increased Walt Disney Ord (NYSE:DIS) stake by 14,353 shares to 43,782 valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rockwell Automat Ord (NYSE:ROK) stake by 5,887 shares and now owns 18,027 shares. Pepsico Ord (NYSE:PEP) was raised too.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74 million for 16.72 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts takes full control of Inenco – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity. 5,000 Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) shares with value of $495,050 were bought by Sonnemaker Scott.

Among 5 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Genuine Parts Company had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) rating on Wednesday, February 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $109 target.