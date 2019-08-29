Everence Capital Management Decreased Texas Instruments Ord (TXN) Holding By $552,154; Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased Texas Instruments Ord (TXN) stake by 18.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 5,209 shares as Texas Instruments Ord (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Everence Capital Management Inc holds 22,564 shares with $2.39 million value, down from 27,773 last quarter. Texas Instruments Ord now has $114.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $122.74. About 2.08 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105

Among 2 analysts covering Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Virtus Investment Partners has $12100 highest and $10800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is 12.45% above currents $101.97 stock price. Virtus Investment Partners had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) on Monday, August 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $115 target in Thursday, April 11 report. See Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $118.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $121.0000 118.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $95 New Target: $115 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Company owns 14,000 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 1.23M shares. 71,145 are held by Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Inc. 3,042 are owned by Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.18% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Halsey Assocs Inc Ct invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cypress Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 12,367 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Blue Chip Partners invested in 81,924 shares. Sun Life Inc has 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 517,905 are owned by Sarasin Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Freestone Cap Holding Limited stated it has 74,115 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth accumulated 7,048 shares. Rampart Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.3% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). London Of Virginia invested in 1.36% or 1.49 million shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.76 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Everence Capital Management Inc increased Ipg Photonics Ord (NASDAQ:IPGP) stake by 2,076 shares to 3,926 valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Danaher Ord (NYSE:DHR) stake by 3,524 shares and now owns 29,205 shares. Procter And Gamble Ord (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.20’s average target is -7.77% below currents $122.74 stock price. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 22 with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 24. Wells Fargo maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $5800 target. JP Morgan maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock increased 2.01% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $101.97. About 70,117 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 27,303 shares. Cna Financial holds 0.22% or 10,485 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 5,755 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0% or 589 shares. Tompkins Corporation accumulated 13 shares. American Group Inc holds 0% or 5,112 shares in its portfolio. 308,313 were accumulated by Victory Management. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Vulcan Value Lc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). 558 were accumulated by Alphaone Inv Ltd Com. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 5,841 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Company invested in 13,546 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 8,104 shares.