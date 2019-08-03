Everence Capital Management Decreased Its Starbucks Ord (SBUX) Position; S Squared Technology Has Lowered By $850,056 Its Marchex (MCHX) Stake

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased Starbucks Ord (SBUX) stake by 22.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 8,073 shares as Starbucks Ord (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Everence Capital Management Inc holds 27,799 shares with $2.07M value, down from 35,872 last quarter. Starbucks Ord now has $114.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corp holds 23,800 shares. Spark Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 236,513 shares. Caprock Inc accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 193,228 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 98,467 shares. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated reported 338,000 shares. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Shell Asset has invested 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Harbert Fund holds 1.19 million shares or 5.52% of its portfolio. Manatuck Hill Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 151,200 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gru One Trading LP stated it has 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Rbf Cap Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $589,610 activity. Edenbrook Capital – LLC also bought $142,058 worth of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) shares.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.03 per share.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. Shares for $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. Varma Vivek C sold 50,000 shares worth $3.46M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 191,708 are held by Art Llc. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.34% or 5.01 million shares. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Com owns 15,814 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 8,938 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cedar Rock Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9.97 million shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Summit Secs Group Ltd Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,720 shares. Maryland Capital Management reported 18,379 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Int Invsts invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Olstein Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 49,000 shares or 0.6% of the stock.

Everence Capital Management Inc increased Nextera Energy Ord (NYSE:NEE) stake by 2,968 shares to 15,253 valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Medical Holdings Ord (NYSE:SEM) stake by 23,480 shares and now owns 35,150 shares. Fedex Ord (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 26. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, July 26. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 8 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65 target in Friday, March 15 report.

