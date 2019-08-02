Everence Capital Management Cut Its Nvidia Ord (NVDA) Holding by $557,048; Investure Stake in Jd Com (JD) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 53,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 387,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, down from 440,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 13.96M shares traded or 0.33% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71 RMB CENTS, EST. 82 RMB CENTS; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Ord (NVDA) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 3,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 10,774 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 13,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 9.40 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83 million for 140.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ithaka Gru Ltd holds 84,179 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Grp accumulated 3,438 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 2,166 shares in its portfolio. Argent Tru reported 0.03% stake. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Amer Century Companies Inc has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 62,232 were accumulated by Blair William And Commerce Il. Atlas Browninc reported 4,227 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.02% or 3,500 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 86,862 shares. Colorado-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 31,094 were reported by Gladius Ltd Partnership. First Natl Trust holds 21,873 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,218 shares.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Ord (NYSE:NEE) by 2,968 shares to 15,253 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Ord (NYSE:DIS) by 14,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

