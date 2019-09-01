Everence Capital Management Cut Its Masco Ord (MAS) Holding; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lifted Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Holding

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased Masco Ord (MAS) stake by 51.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 9,950 shares as Masco Ord (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Everence Capital Management Inc holds 9,410 shares with $370,000 value, down from 19,360 last quarter. Masco Ord now has $11.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 2.08 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) stake by 16.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp acquired 100,500 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH)’s stock declined 2.22%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 700,000 shares with $118.00 million value, up from 599,500 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $4.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $142.41. About 217,974 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 17/04/2018 – GW cannabis-derived epilepsy drug gets positive FDA staff review; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW; 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 19/04/2018 – FDA Committee Votes 13-0 Finding That GW Pharma Drug’s Risk-Benefit Profile Is Favorable; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GWPH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 of the Most Cash-Rich Cannabis Stocks – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc stake by 27,212 shares to 1.58 million valued at $23.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invitae Corp stake by 250,000 shares and now owns 1.15 million shares. Wright Med Group N V was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharma has $21500 highest and $175 lowest target. $199’s average target is 39.74% above currents $142.41 stock price. GW Pharma had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by JP Morgan. Piper Jaffray maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) rating on Monday, March 18. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $196 target.

Among 5 analysts covering Masco (NYSE:MAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco has $52 highest and $43 lowest target. $47.60’s average target is 16.87% above currents $40.73 stock price. Masco had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) rating on Thursday, March 14. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $52 target. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Friday, April 26. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $197.39 million for 14.55 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Everence Capital Management Inc increased Medtronic Ord (NYSE:MDT) stake by 8,785 shares to 37,626 valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Cl A Ord (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 28,143 shares and now owns 106,744 shares. Cincinnati Financial Ord (NASDAQ:CINF) was raised too.