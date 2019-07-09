Everence Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Merck And Co Ord (MRK); York Capital Management Global Advisors Raised Centene Del (CNC) Holding

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 406,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 716,442 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.04 million, up from 310,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 4.26 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Merck And Co Ord (MRK) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 7,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,121 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50M, up from 58,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck And Co Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.86. About 6.92 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 18/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA PRESENTS OSTEOARTHRITIS DATA AT OARSI 2018; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q REV. 3B RUPEES; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 419,491 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $57.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextdecade Corp by 618,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57.87 million shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.

