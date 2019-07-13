Evercore Wealth Management Upped Nike (NKE) Position; Century Bancorp (CNBKA) Has 1 Sentiment

Century Bancorp Inc (CNBKA) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 26 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 26 decreased and sold their equity positions in Century Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.75 million shares, down from 1.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Century Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 22 Increased: 20 New Position: 6.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 5.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 27,173 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 528,208 shares with $44.48 million value, up from 501,035 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $140.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 14,092 shares to 53,621 valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 20,761 shares and now owns 124,305 shares. Ishares Tr (IWD) was reduced too.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co upgraded NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Tuesday, January 22. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $90 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Susquehanna. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, March 22.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity. On Wednesday, January 16 PARKER MARK G sold $11.70 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 150,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,077 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. 211,530 are held by Bryn Mawr Tru. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Mngmt has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,301 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie stated it has 4.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Old Point Tru & Financial Services N A accumulated 7,700 shares. Trustco Savings Bank N Y has 24,300 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 2.33M shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 13.18 million shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.1% or 7,815 shares in its portfolio. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Marco Inv Lc invested in 0.04% or 2,600 shares. Alps stated it has 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 466,993 shares. Vision Mgmt Inc owns 1.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 46,673 shares. Hollencrest Cap reported 2,403 shares.

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking services and products. The company has market cap of $493.09 million. It accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It has a 12.85 P/E ratio. The firm offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.