Evercore Wealth Management Upped Nike (NKE) Holding; Daily Journal (DJCO) Sentiment Is 1.67

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 13,200 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 541,408 shares with $45.45M value, up from 528,208 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $136.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $87.12. About 2.28 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%

Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 20 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 12 sold and reduced stock positions in Daily Journal Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 539,922 shares, down from 555,332 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Daily Journal Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

The stock increased 1.95% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $239.95. About 3,584 shares traded or 136.72% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) has risen 10.07% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign

Rwwm Inc. holds 18.08% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation for 273,641 shares. Lourd Capital Llc owns 41,331 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shayne & Co. Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 3,904 shares. The California-based Elm Advisors Llc has invested 0.34% in the stock. Caprock Group Inc., a Idaho-based fund reported 5,586 shares.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites in California, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. The company has market cap of $331.31 million. It operates through two divisions, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm publishes 10 newspapers, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, San Francisco Daily Journal, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (AAXJ) stake by 13,949 shares to 87,693 valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 21,309 shares and now owns 397,609 shares. Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) was reduced too.

Among 20 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.32's average target is 5.97% above currents $87.12 stock price.

