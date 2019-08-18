Evercore Wealth Management Upped By $360,840 Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position; Shorts at Attis Industries (ATIS) Lowered By 8.39%

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 42.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 1,940 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 6,509 shares with $1.22 million value, up from 4,569 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $45.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 1.33M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders

Attis Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ATIS) had a decrease of 8.39% in short interest. ATIS’s SI was 144,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.39% from 157,300 shares previously. With 347,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Attis Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ATIS)’s short sellers to cover ATIS’s short positions. The SI to Attis Industries Inc’s float is 5.48%. The stock increased 4.67% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 127,598 shares traded. Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATIS) has declined 53.64% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 379,675 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 2,815 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Adirondack, New York-based fund reported 45 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp reported 0.18% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 7,011 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Everence Mngmt Inc owns 4,255 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Sand Hill Global Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0.05% or 18,427 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 1,129 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.21% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4.54M shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 1.51% or 13,380 shares. Interactive Fincl Advisors holds 98 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Neville Rodie Shaw holds 86,181 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 49,808 shares to 394,416 valued at $25.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) stake by 26,139 shares and now owns 301,647 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (DOL) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 17.15% above currents $173 stock price. Norfolk Southern had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Monday, April 29 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NSC in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of NSC in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Norfolk Southern’s Net Profit Rises Despite Declining Volumes – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “North American Rail Volumes Continue Downward Trend – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity. The insider Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546.

Attis Industries, Inc., a technology company, focuses on biomass innovation and healthcare technologies. The company has market cap of $4.83 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Technologies and Innovation. It currently has negative earnings. The Technology division focuses on providing patient care services; diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for patients and healthcare providers; and services and products in various areas, including hospital consulting services for laboratory and emergency department, polymerase chain reaction molecular testing, pharmacogenetics testing, and medication therapy management.

More notable recent Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATIS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Attis Industries to Host Congressman John Katko at Fulton Ethanol Plant – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Attis Provides an Update on Status of Nasdaq Listing – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “20 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Regular Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Attis Industries Reverse Splits Stock 1-for-8 to Maintain Nasdaq Listing – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 15, 2019.