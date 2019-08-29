Evercore Wealth Management Upped Apple (AAPL) Position By $3.31 Million; Shorts at Corelogic (CLGX) Raised By 7.07%

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 3.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 17,521 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 577,552 shares with $109.71 million value, up from 560,031 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $940.31B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $208.07. About 8.30 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple Offers $50 Refund for iPhone Batteries Replaced in 2017; 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 09/05/2018 – Is Warren Buffett’s Apple bet a value trap?; 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) had an increase of 7.07% in short interest. CLGX’s SI was 1.81M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.07% from 1.69 million shares previously. With 531,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)’s short sellers to cover CLGX’s short positions. The SI to Corelogic Inc’s float is 2.29%. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 57,031 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 15/03/2018 – FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 10/04/2018 – CORELOGIC REPORTS EARLY-STAGE DELINQUENCIES DECLINED IN JAN; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 28/03/2018 – CoreLogic Expands Support of Operation HOPE; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic to Provide Bulk Data to RealtyTrac Until at Least 2022; 12/04/2018 – CoreLogic Acquires A La Mode Technologies, LLC; 06/03/2018 CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Rose More Than 6 Percent Year Over Year for the Sixth Consecutive Month in January; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Didn’t Provide All of the Required Data and Info by the Deadlines in the Order; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: Feb. Early-Stage Delinquencies Rate 2.1%; 15/03/2018 – FTC: ORDER REQUIRES CLGX TO PROVIDE BULK DATA FOR ADDED 3 YRS

CoreLogic, Inc. provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $3.87 billion. The companyÂ’s Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information. It has a 125.83 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s services and products include data licensing and analytics, data-enabled advisory services, platform solutions, and valuation solutions.

