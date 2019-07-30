Evercore Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Market Valuation Declined; As Knowles (KN) Stock Price Rose, Mcclain Value Management Has Upped Stake by $1.04 Million

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 925,144 shares traded or 20.33% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 8,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,539 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, down from 67,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.75. About 3.99M shares traded or 19.71% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,905 were accumulated by American Bancorporation. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tdam Usa holds 0.82% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 103,140 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0.01% stake. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 60,205 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt Inc holds 23,433 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associate invested in 2.04% or 120,190 shares. Washington Trust Bankshares stated it has 869 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 1,993 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0.15% or 5,922 shares. Trustco Natl Bank Corp N Y reported 0.66% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 408,347 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Raymond James Finance Ser Advsr stated it has 341,878 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt reported 0.12% stake.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.75B for 14.41 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 11,179 shares to 19,329 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

