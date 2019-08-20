Evercore Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding in Dorman Products (DORM) by $26.95 Million as Stock Value Declined; Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding Held by Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 306,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 79,488 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, down from 385,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.26. About 89,359 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 635,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 1.94M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.36 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 9.51 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 06/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from the Trump administration, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.…; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – Comcast Extends Gigabit Internet Service in Homes and Businesses Throughout the Greater Houston Area; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,903 shares to 133,265 shares, valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co holds 0% or 7,385 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.01% stake. Tributary Cap Ltd holds 1.62% or 253,877 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated holds 1.27M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.49% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 264,294 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 652,307 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 75,479 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Evercore Wealth Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 79,488 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 15,505 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Inc has 0.02% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 246,633 shares. 162,089 are held by Goldman Sachs Group. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). 117,192 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Citigroup invested in 0% or 18,476 shares.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 70,700 shares to 183,500 shares, valued at $51.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 67,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,968 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset has 2.67% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Andra Ap invested 0.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.15M shares. Mediatel Partners has 5.82 million shares for 88.81% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt accumulated 1,970 shares. Brinker Incorporated stated it has 0.22% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sun Life owns 0.38% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 43,585 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust has invested 1.77% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Alps Advsrs Inc accumulated 50,400 shares. Horizon Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 128,232 shares. Regis Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,530 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Trust holds 0.1% or 15,579 shares. Clean Yield invested in 629 shares. Renaissance Grp Lc holds 1.1% or 691,398 shares. Boston & holds 105,860 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio.