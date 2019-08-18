Evercore Wealth Management Trimmed Its Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding; Shorts at Atkore International Group (ATKR) Lowered By 8.48%

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) had a decrease of 8.48% in short interest. ATKR’s SI was 788,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.48% from 862,000 shares previously. With 288,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)’s short sellers to cover ATKR’s short positions. The SI to Atkore International Group Inc’s float is 1.76%. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 191,895 shares traded. Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) has risen 18.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ATKR News: 24/05/2018 – S&P: ATKORE INTL ‘BB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED ON SPONSOR’S EXIT; 04/05/2018 – Atkore Names Michael V. Schrock to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – ATKORE INTERNATIONAL WILLIAM WALTZ SUCCESSOR TO WILLIAMSON; 08/05/2018 – ATKORE INTERNATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.40 TO $2.50, EST. $2.02; 08/05/2018 – Atkore International Group Inc. Announces Retirement of CEO John Williamson; William Waltz Named Chief Operating Officer and; 02/04/2018 Atkore International Group Inc. Divests FlexHead® and SprinkFLEX Business; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Investor Buys New 2.9% Position in Atkore International; 08/05/2018 – Atkore International Group Inc. Announces Retirement Of CEO John Williamson; William Waltz Named Chief Operating Officer And Successor To Williamson; 08/05/2018 – Atkore International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) stake by 58.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc analyzed 8,886 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (APC)'s stock rose 1.78%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 6,400 shares with $291,000 value, down from 15,286 last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp now has $36.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 160.83% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Veritas Mngmt Llp accumulated 3,600 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 92,806 shares. 7,167 were reported by Whittier Tru. Pinebridge Invs LP has 47,136 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 33,234 shares. 245,907 are held by Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Co. 6,300 were reported by Systematic Mngmt Lp. Artemis Invest Management Llp holds 0.13% or 247,509 shares. 1.88M are owned by Barclays Pcl. D E Shaw Co holds 2.86 million shares. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Mariner Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 42,068 shares. 731,351 are owned by Nordea Inv Mngmt.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16M for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) recent news: Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal (August 08, 2019); Exiting Anadarko As Deal Nears Closure (July 24, 2019); Oxy reaches $1.5B JV deal with Colombian oil co. just ahead of Anadarko merger (August 05, 2019); Why Units of Western Midstream Are Sinking Today (July 31, 2019); Carl Icahn feud with Occidental Petroleum heats up (July 23, 2019).

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 13,530 shares to 24,872 valued at $6.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Westrock Co stake by 49,222 shares and now owns 679,350 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $51 lowest target. $66.83’s average target is -8.16% below currents $72.77 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $7600 target. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 to “Sector Perform”. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup.

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) recent news: Is Atkore International Group Inc.'s (NYSE:ATKR) ROE Of 62% Impressive? (August 15, 2019); Is Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Using Too Much Debt? (July 26, 2019); Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript (August 08, 2019); The Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Share Price Is Up 10% And Shareholders Are Holding On (June 06, 2019); Atkore International Group (ATKR) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c, Revenues Miss; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus (August 07, 2019).

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The companyÂ’s electrical raceway products include metal, polyvinyl chloride, and flexible electrical conduit and fittings; armored cable and fittings; and cable tray and cable ladders for the non-residential construction and renovation markets. It has a 11.22 P/E ratio. It also offers mechanical products and solutions comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, flexible sprinkler drops, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services for the construction and industrial markets.