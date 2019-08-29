Evercore Wealth Management Trimmed By $4.14 Million Its Smith A O (AOS) Position; Geron Has 1.02 Sentiment

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Smith A O Corp (AOS) stake by 9.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 78,098 shares as Smith A O Corp (AOS)’s stock declined 13.43%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 755,457 shares with $40.28M value, down from 833,555 last quarter. Smith A O Corp now has $7.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.8. About 271,443 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment

Geron Corp (GERN) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 44 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 43 decreased and sold their holdings in Geron Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 58.05 million shares, down from 61.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Geron Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 25 Increased: 31 New Position: 13.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.405. About 485,871 shares traded. Geron Corporation (GERN) has declined 63.64% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.64% the S&P500.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $264.73 million. The firm supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation for 453,453 shares. American Asset Management Inc. owns 20,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, A.R.T. Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 243,064 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 10,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) stake by 6,680 shares to 510,235 valued at $50.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 2,462 shares and now owns 200,331 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AO Smith Corp has $62 highest and $60 lowest target. $61’s average target is 33.19% above currents $45.8 stock price. AO Smith Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

