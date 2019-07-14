Evercore Wealth Management Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Lifted by $915,543; Bristol John W & Company Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 2,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,296 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 4,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 08/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; The Boeing Company Airplanes; 23/05/2018 – BOEING: ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO OPTIMIZE OPS WITH CREW MANAGEMENT SOL; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 15/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 2,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 420,733 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.96M, down from 423,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $151.83. About 492,223 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $352,538 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 222,803 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr holds 0.01% or 10,767 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Pcl holds 1.06M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Barometer Management has invested 0.12% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 5,300 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 17,107 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 104,059 shares or 0% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 600 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 163 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.24% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 638,402 shares. Navellier & Associate Incorporated reported 65,440 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Rdl Inc holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 34,021 shares.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 392,471 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $57.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 11,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67M for 34.20 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ISO Launches Management Liability Insurance Program for Private Companies – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk’s ISO ClaimSearch Accelerator Receives Ready for Guidewire Designation – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Misses on Q4 Earnings, Beats Revenues – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verisk Analytics Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On TELUS Corporation (TU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: SQ, AMZN, FB, BA – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Boeing Gets a Win; Pinterest Draws Interest – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: H & R Block, Boeing and Eli Lilly – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flyadeal ditches 737 Max for A320 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Lc has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Barclays Public Lc has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Old National State Bank In invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lau Associate Lc invested in 0.67% or 3,408 shares. 20,643 are owned by Raymond James Tru Na. Associated Banc has invested 1.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kessler Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity owns 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 303,067 shares. Atika Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 12,000 shares. Fort LP holds 5,405 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 105 shares. Ftb stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il owns 178,196 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).