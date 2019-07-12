Evercore Wealth Management Stake In Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Was Raised; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose While Klingenstein Fields & Co Cut by $6.08 Million Its Stake

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 60,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,220 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.41 million, down from 291,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 05/03/2018 – ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M; 11/05/2018 – COM HEM HOLDING AB COMH.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 155 FROM SEK 138; 14/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 2,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,189 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, up from 58,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 1.64 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 102,367 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 1.22% or 193,145 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 728,566 shares. 44,636 were accumulated by Petrus Lta. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2,300 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur reported 47,000 shares stake. 114,194 were reported by Cibc World Corp. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd owns 0.14% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,417 shares. Suncoast Equity Management stated it has 3,520 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Com has 0.64% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Oxbow Ltd Company reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa accumulated 1.96% or 10,630 shares. Appleton Ma holds 0.18% or 8,546 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 3,462 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.14% or 183,168 shares.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 12,491 shares to 180,953 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 10,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,235 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129. 6,428 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $966,713. Black Maria had sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8. $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Weinstein Donald. 1,314 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $176,063 were sold by Perrotti Thomas J.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,441 shares to 114,955 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 77,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0.08% or 53,599 shares. Asset holds 208,350 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited reported 851,422 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 167,316 shares. Moreover, Howe Rusling Incorporated has 2.53% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 144,542 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Diversified Tru Company accumulated 40,923 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 52,061 shares. California-based First Foundation Advsr has invested 1.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blair William And Il invested 0.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 8,046 are owned by Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Alethea Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 4,100 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Charter stated it has 71,111 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Parkwood Lc owns 51,894 shares. American Assets Mgmt Ltd invested in 162,600 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.35 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

