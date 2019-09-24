Evercore Wealth Management Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Amerigas Partners L.P. (APU) SI Increased By 41.37%

Amerigas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU) had an increase of 41.37% in short interest. APU’s SI was 2.16 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 41.37% from 1.52 million shares previously. With 544,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Amerigas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU)’s short sellers to cover APU’s short positions. The SI to Amerigas Partners L.P.’s float is 3.15%. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 7.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 9,924 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 142,265 shares with $15.91 million value, up from 132,341 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $375.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.46. About 7.06M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Jeld-Wen Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO: INVESTMENT-BANK PIPELINE WELL AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan is considering spinning off Quorum because the technology has attracted significant outside interest; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan 1Q Revenue Beats Highest Estimate: TOPLive; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00 million on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs has 335,891 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Colony Gru Llc reported 1.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Farmers Merchants Invests has invested 0.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lincoln, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,931 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 1.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel stated it has 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 58,341 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 27,444 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4.11% or 238,707 shares. Signature And Investment Advisors invested 0.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Seizert Capital Prns Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cheviot Value Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,265 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5.81 million shares or 0.72% of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation reported 132,173 shares stake. Lafayette reported 0.81% stake.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc stake by 59,999 shares to 51,370 valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 2,662 shares and now owns 5,040 shares. Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 7.84% above currents $117.46 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “JP Morgan Stockâ€™s Recent Strength Doesnâ€™t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Exclusive â€”J.P. Morgan Private Bank comes to Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold AmeriGas Partners, L.P. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com invested in 1,000 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Td Cap Management Lc accumulated 450 shares. Amg Funds owns 0.4% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 10,858 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.01% or 20,744 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 23,452 shares. Westchester Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 2.25% or 1.98 million shares. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Delaware reported 21,016 shares stake. 2.23 million are held by Citigroup. First Republic accumulated 23,072 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Regions Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 5,771 shares. Legacy Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. through its subsidiary, AmeriGas Propane, L.P., distributes propane and related equipment and supplies in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. It serves approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale, and motor fuel clients in 50 states through approximately 1,900 propane distribution locations. It has a 21.34 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s propane is used for home heating, water heating, and cooking purposes; to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas, and in other process applications; as a supplemental fuel and motor fuel; and for tobacco curing, chicken brooding, crop drying, and orchard heating applications.