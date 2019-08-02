Evercore Wealth Management Raised Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) as Stock Value Declined; Citigroup (C) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Raised Position by $4.96 Million

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 91,657 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39 million, up from 85,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 12.30 million shares traded or 28.52% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1248.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 79,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 86,333 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.35. About 22.25 million shares traded or 69.97% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 2% VS 2.3%; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Markets and Securities Services Rev $5B; 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eidelman Virant Capital stated it has 20,188 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 11,411 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Llc holds 122,819 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 254,202 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sei Invests Communications has invested 0.25% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parkside Commercial Bank Trust holds 0.07% or 3,303 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 257,750 shares. Kempner Inc has invested 3.72% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 11,948 shares. Putnam Fl Inv holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,515 shares. Nomura holds 2.11 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Pzena Investment Mgmt has invested 2.66% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brinker Cap reported 109,665 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Beech Hill Advsr Inc, New York-based fund reported 67,573 shares. 18,744 are owned by Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 53,210 shares to 6,505 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 8,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,414 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 12,491 shares to 180,953 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 8,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,403 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na holds 13,393 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or holds 2.13% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 82,263 shares. 642,369 were reported by Comerica National Bank. Cwm Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Klingenstein Fields & Limited Co has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Indiana & Mngmt, Indiana-based fund reported 16,955 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cadence Cap Mngmt holds 68,547 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Schnieders Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.91% or 26,499 shares in its portfolio. Beaumont Finance Partners Ltd owns 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,459 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 5.73 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aull Monroe Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 1.12% or 25,924 shares in its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).